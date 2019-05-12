|
Wanda E. Ross
Philo - Wanda Ross, 98, formerly of Philo, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Friendship Village in Columbus.
Wanda was born April 20, 1921 in Ironton, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late, Roy and Mayme (Winters) Jenkins.
Wanda retired from F & R Lazarus and is a member of The Church of Messiah in Westerville. She was a former member of the Ohio Eastern Star and she received various awards from The Longaberger Company. She loved crafts, and enjoyed ceramics, folk art painting, quilting and crocheting.
Wanda is survived by her children, Jim Ross of Westerville, Susie Young of Westerville, OH and Melinda (Bob) Trautner of Westerville; Twelve grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Bonham of Westerville and her nephews, Don, Craig and David Bonham.
In addition to her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Delbert Ross, who passed away February 28, 1980; her daughter, Kathy Pletcher, who passed away on August 14, 2017; her grandsons, Jason R. Ross and Jason J. Ross, and her brother, Raymond "Norman" Jenkins.
Friends and family may attend visitations from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at The Church of Messiah in Westerville, 51 North State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081. A Memorial Service will take place on at 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Jim Wilson will officiate the service and she will be laid to rest in Otsego Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 12, 2019