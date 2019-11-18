|
|
Wanda Eileen (Kappel) Wilson, 86, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Centre, in Winchester. She was born on March 24, 1933, in Zanesville, OH, to George and Wilma (Harmon) Kappel.
Wanda graduated high school in Zanesville, and got a degree in nursing from Sheridan College in Ontario Canada. She worked as a nurse in Canada. Wanda attended St. Mary's Church in Union City. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, sewing and reading. Wanda also was an animal lover and contributed to the Humane Society.
Wanda is survived by her children, Tom (Anna) McCormick, Jon (Karen) McCormick, Karen (Helmut) Shardt, Robin Nymeyer, and Sharon (Dino) Carosi; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stuart Kenneth McCormick; and two sisters.
There will be no funeral services. Memorials in Wanda's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 425 W Hickory St, Union City, IN 47390.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019