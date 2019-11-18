Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Eileen (Kappel) Wilson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Eileen (Kappel) Wilson Obituary
Wanda Eileen (Kappel) Wilson, 86, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Centre, in Winchester. She was born on March 24, 1933, in Zanesville, OH, to George and Wilma (Harmon) Kappel.

Wanda graduated high school in Zanesville, and got a degree in nursing from Sheridan College in Ontario Canada. She worked as a nurse in Canada. Wanda attended St. Mary's Church in Union City. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, sewing and reading. Wanda also was an animal lover and contributed to the Humane Society.

Wanda is survived by her children, Tom (Anna) McCormick, Jon (Karen) McCormick, Karen (Helmut) Shardt, Robin Nymeyer, and Sharon (Dino) Carosi; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stuart Kenneth McCormick; and two sisters.

There will be no funeral services. Memorials in Wanda's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 425 W Hickory St, Union City, IN 47390.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -