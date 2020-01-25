|
|
Wanda F. Welker
Zanesville - Wanda F. Welker, 94, of Zanesville, died at 11:30 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 10, 1925 in Zanesville, daughter of the late John H. Fenton, Former City Auditor and County Auditor and Pauline Litzinger Fenton. Wanda was secretary for First National Bank from 1943-1957 then worked for Social Security Administration for 35 years and retired in 1992. She attended Immanuel Church of Downtown Zanesville and was a former member of the National Secretary Association. Wanda was an avid music box collector receiving gifts from Europe as well as thru her own travels to California, Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and Florida. She wrote poetry for both serious and funny occasions and made delicious chocolate/peanut butter fudge.
Surviving are a brother-in-law, Boyd P. Niederlander; a sister-in-law, Maryanna Fenton; nieces; Karen Schleppi, Sharon (Brian) Makuch, Kristy (Marty) Cogswell, Lynn Lang, Lisa (Denny) Lehman, Lori (Bryan) Graham, Jane (Jon) Trent and several great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, William A. Welker; two sisters, Joyce Pronio and Shirley Niederlander; two brothers, William L. Fenton and John F. "Jack" Fenton, who was the former Mayor of Zanesville, and two nephews, Steve and Mike Fenton.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 2809 Bell Street Suite D, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
To send a note of condolence, order flowers or comfort food; visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com; follow us on Facebook or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020