Wanda Jean Albertatine Barnhart, age 85, of Athens, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at her home. Born Feb. 4, 1934 in Pedro, Lawrence County, she was the daughter of the late John Nathaniel Barnhart and Dorothy Jane Butler Barnhart. She had been a resident of Athens for several years and was employed with ATCO Workshop.
Wanda is survived by two sisters, Mildred Coleman of Frazeysburg and Delores Gordon of Pleasantville; three brothers, Harold (Judy) Barnhart of Zanesville, Gerald (Teresa) Barnhart of New Concord and Richard (Mary) Barnhart of Zanesville. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Scott; two brothers, John Barnhart and Fred Barnhart. Interment will be in East Fultonham Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019