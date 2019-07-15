|
Wanda M. Klinger-Bastin
Formerly of Columbus - Wanda M. Klinger-Bastin, 92, formerly of Columbus, died 5:20 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Beckett House in New Concord. She was born in Cheshire, Ohio, and spent most of her life in the retail industry in the Columbus area.
Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville. To read the full obituary or sign the online register book please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 15, 2019