Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Zanesville Memorial Park
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Klinger-Bastin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Klinger-Bastin


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda M. Klinger-Bastin Obituary
Wanda M. Klinger-Bastin

Formerly of Columbus - Wanda M. Klinger-Bastin, 92, formerly of Columbus, died 5:20 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Beckett House in New Concord. She was born in Cheshire, Ohio, and spent most of her life in the retail industry in the Columbus area.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville. To read the full obituary or sign the online register book please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now