Wanda Marie "Smith" Thompson
Malta - Wanda Marie "Smith" Thompson age 87, of Malta, passed peacefully from this life at her home on Friday September 11, 2020 while surrounded by family. She was the fifth of seven children born to the late Harold C. Smith and Daisy Bankes Smith.
She is survived by six children Chris (Dan) Woods of Newark OH; Tim (Melinda) Thompson of Cary NC; Dr. Jeff (Dr. Shelly) Thompson of Louisburg, KS; Lonnie (Mike) Pittman of Glenford, OH; Tina (Mark) Berry of Pataskala, OH; and Pat (Matt) Brooker of Beverly OH; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren as well two siblings Bea Harrison of Miramar, FL; and Kay Moellenkamp of Pataskala, OH.
She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne, brothers, Robert (Bob) Smith, Harold Junior Smith and Edward Smith; and sister, Hope Richardson.
Wanda was a graduate of M&M High school a retired Morgan Local school bus driver and a 4Hleader. She enjoyed traveling and crafts including sewing, knitting, and basket weaving.
Friends may call Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Harmon Thomas officiating. She will be laid to rest in Wolf Creek Cemetery beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Pallative Care 713 Forest Avenue Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com