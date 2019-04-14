|
Wanda Meredith
Somerset - Wanda Meredith, 78, of Somerset, passed away early Sat. Apr. 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1940 in Blue Rock, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Gladys Worstall. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Thornville. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Lowell Meredith. One daughter Tina (Steve) Large. One son Lowell Meredith, Jr. One grandson Brandon (Sarah) Large. One granddaughter Stevi (Christian) Gruber. Five great-grandchildren Brayden, Karsen, Landon, Emmarie, and Camren.
One sister Lorna Wiedenkopf. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Linda Connel and Norma Plaga. One brother Herman Worstall. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Mon. Apr. 15, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tue. Apr. 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Thornville with Rev. Orrey McFarland officiating. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery. To sign the online guest book
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 14, 2019