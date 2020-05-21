|
Wanda Schneider
Dresden - Wanda M. Schneider, 78, of Dresden, Ohio died Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born June 2, 1941 in Mason, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Robert Ray and Beatrice (Huffman) Thompson and was a graduate of Wahama High School. Mrs. Schneider retired from the Longaberger Company where she had over 30 years of service. She was a former member of the Dresden Presbyterian Church and she attended Trinway United Methodist Church. Wanda was a 4-H advisor with Riverside 4-H of Dresden for 48 years. She was also a member of the Old Steam and Gas Club of Dresden and served as the club's treasurer for over 11 years.
Surviving is her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Jan V. Schneider whom she married July 30, 1958; three sons, John Schneider of Trinway, Ohio, Vaughn (Michelle) Schneider of Cambridge, Ohio and Kevin (Susie) Schneider of Dresden; one daughter, Elizabeth (Adam) Hubbard of Grovetown, Georgia; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister in-law, Ruth Thompson of Mason, West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anna May Hubbard and three brothers, Glen, Denver and Walden Thompson.
Calling hours will be from 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Following calling hours a private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Carl Schaefer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 21 to May 22, 2020