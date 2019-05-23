Wanda Suttles



Roseville - Wanda K. Suttles, 63 of Roseville, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Monday, August 8, 1955, in Zanesville, the daughter of William C. Suttles and Helen L. (Snurr) Suttles-Hook.



Wanda loved all her animals and took in many strays over the years. She was a determined woman and enjoyed doing things her way. She loved to visit yard sales and collect antiques and trinkets of all kinds.



Wanda is survived by her brothers and sisters: Ruth Ann (Harold) Newell, Jr. of Florida, Clinton Suttles, Bill Suttles, Ronnie Suttles, Terry Lee Suttles all of Zanesville, Barb Pollock of Zanesville, Jay (Lisa) Suttles of Mississippi and Mary Thompson of Trinway; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her longtime companion: Buddy Brown, brothers and sisters: Charles Suttles, Michael Suttles, Linda Doty, Deborah Suttles; three sisters-in-law: Carol Suttles, Crystal Suttles and Sandy Suttles.



Friends may call from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Friday, May 25, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Herbert Hicks officiating. Wanda will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder on May 23, 2019