Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
ZANESVILLE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Warden O. "Buck" West, age 84, of Zanesville, will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, on Tuesday, April 16th, two hours prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Buck was born in Pentress, WV on March 16, 1935 to the late Fred and Sarah (Higgins) West. He passed away at his residence, while surrounded by his loving family, on April 12, 2019.

Prior to retirement, he was a truck driver and a farmer for many years. Buck was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #302, Zanesville; American Legion Post #29, Zanesville; Teamsters Local Union #637; and was a charter member of the Eagle Riders of Zanesville. He enjoyed motorcycling, golfing, tinkering, playing pool, playing cards, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Buck leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 52 years, Sherry West, whom he married December 10, 1966; children, Robin West, Elizabeth (Mark) Marling, Scott Phillips and Doug (Amy) West; sister, Lucy (Leonard) Boggs; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda Kay West; brothers, Robert, Charles, Herbert, Fred, Cletus, and Frank West.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Buck or to sign an online guest book.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Buck and the West family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 15, 2019
