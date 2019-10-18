|
Warren D. "Warrenie" Bowers
Zanesville - Warren D. "Warrenie" Bowers, 93, of Zanesville, died at 11:25 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019, Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born May 20, 1926, in Zanesville, a son of the late George and Sadie Clapper Bowers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during WWII and retired from Brockway Glass after thirty nine years of service. He liked to hunt and fish, working in the yard, and looking after his wife Lucy.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lucille Mills Bowers, whom he married October 31, 1962; and a niece, Teresa (Bob) Workman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Bowers.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019, with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville Ohio 43701.
To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019