Warren Johnson Cook
New Lexington, Ohio - Warren Johnson Cook, 92, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 8:48pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born February 16, 1927 in Chinchilla, Pennsylvania to the late Foster Johnson and Susie Emeline Warren Cook. Warren was a United States Army Veteran and a New York State Guard; he worked at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York and transferred to Newark Air Force Base in 1965 as a computer systems analyst in logistics systems and data automations, he retired after 25 years of service with the Air Force. Member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Warren attended the Covenant Community Church the last couple of years when able. He had a great love for music, especially country and gospel music; he loved playing his violin at Nursing homes and loved recreational mathematics. Warren loved watching out for his neighbor, Chad Winegardner to see if came to work and if he was late. The night before he died, Warren and his buddies, Donnie Abram, Mike Metzger, Tom Toki and Roger Nash played his favorite music and song, "Beyond the Rain" and Warren sang with his faint voice one last time. His family was his life and he was happiest spending time with them. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Mamie Louise Robinson Reed Cook; son, George Joseph Cook; daughter, Christine Jean (Robin) Athey; granddaughter, Ciera Athey; grandson, Darren (Cortni) Athey; great-granddaughter, Lynixx Scott; step-sons, Gary (Linda) Reed, Larry (Janis) Reed and Richard (Florence) Reed; step-daughter, Robin Reed; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Reed, Larissa (Rick) Cline, Jeremy Reed, Lisa (Steve) McDonough, Reed Smith and Eli Smith; step-great-grandchildren, Emmy, Body, Pierce, Porter, Allen Michael, Hunter, Jacob, Rachel and Joseph; sister-in-law, Irene Cook and a little buddy, Daisy. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a son, Scott Johnson Cook and a brother, Howard Cook. Calling hours will be held from 2pm-6pm with American Legion services at 6pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio and from 10am-11am on Monday at the church. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Covenant Community Church, 383 Park Avenue, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Sanford Short officiating. Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020