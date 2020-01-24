|
|
Warren Johnson Cook
New Lexington, Ohio - Due to a family member flight schedule calling hours for Warren Cook will be held from 4-8pm with American Legion Services at 7:30pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and from 10-11am at the church on Wednesday. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Covenant Community Church, 383 Park Avenue, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Sanford Short officiating. Burial will follow at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020