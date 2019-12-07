Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Wayne Allmon

Zanesville - Wayne Lee Allmon, 70 of Zanesville, passed away December 6, 2019 at his residence.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the United States Army in conjunction with the George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
