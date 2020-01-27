|
|
Wayne H. Dearth Jr.
Philo - Wayne H. "Sonny" Dearth Jr., 83 of Philo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 26, 2020 at the Morrison House while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Wayne was born on November 27, 1936 in Pennsville. He is the son of the late Wayne H. and Zepha Dearth. He was a retired farmer and he also worked as a self-employed equipment operator and most especially he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Dearth, whom he married September 3, 1977; his two sons, Matt Dearth, Marcus Dearth, Susan (Malcom) Garber and Ruthann Dearth; his grandchildren, Christopher, Trever, Conner, Grace, Paige, Payton, Madison, Emma and Sydney; his brothers, Glenn (Cecelia) Dearth and John Dearth and his sister, Charlotte (Ronald) Lane.
In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his two sisters, Kathryn Gaunder and Ellen Bennett.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Wayne's name to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430, Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Visitations will be 2 to 3 on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A Memorial Service will be at 3 pm with Pastor Karen Osborn.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020