Wayne Lynum
Zanesville - Wayne Anthony Lynum, Sr., 38, of Zanesville, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Wayne was born December 12, 1980 to Lori Ann Neff and Edward James Lynum. Wayne is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louella (Leroy) Norris and Duane Neff; paternal grandparents, Mary F. and Edward J. Lynum; and cousins, Kyle Largent, Ivan Norris, Cornell Lynum, Samantha Neff and Adrien Davis-Roberts.
Wayne leaves to cherish his memory, his loving parents, Lori (John Thompkins) Neff and Edward J. Lynum; his children, Wayne Lynum, Jr. and Shaprie Yelder; siblings, Thomas Thompkins, Tyrone Thompkins, Ryan Lynum, Kasey Lynum, Jasmine Lynum, and Felicia Mercer; sister-in-law, Jasmine Starkey; special brothers, Michael T. Hayes and Laron Fuller; special sisters, Tabbi Rush and Mya Neff; aunts and uncles, Timothy (Cheri) Neff, Martha Neff, Janet Neff, Charles Neff, Kevin (Carmen) Neff, Shauna (Alphonzo) McCrary, Anita Neff, Donna Neff, Lorraine Lynum, Loretta Lynum, Ethan Lynum, and Antonietta (Nathan) Edwards; significant other, Beth Rice; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Wayne worked as a diesel mechanic and loved to work on cars. He enjoyed being outdoors in activities such as fishing or riding motorcycles. Wayne was constantly clowning with friends and could make anyone laugh. His smile was known to light up any room he was in. Above all, Wayne loved his children. He will be sadly missed. You may call on the family Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Cremation will follow. A Repass meal will follow the service at The Only Ones M.C.C. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 7, 2019