|
|
Wayne S. Gibbs
Continental - Wayne S. Gibbs, 72, of Continental died 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf. He was born June 26, 1947 to the late Rev. Harold and Alice (Trussel) Gibbs. On September 23, 1966 he married Susan Rockhold, who survives in Continental.
Wayne is also survived by 2 sons: Steven (Michelle) Gibbs of McComb and David (Shonda) Gibbs of Dupont; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 brothers: Marvin (Nancy) Gibbs of Crooksville and Alan (Petra) Gibbs of North Carolina a sister: Rose (Olen) Folden of Zanesville and a sister-in-law: Beverly Gibbs of Crooksville.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Dale and Rodney Gibbs
Wayne was a United States Air Force veteran, serving from 1966 to 1974 where he was a crew chief for B52, KC135 and RC135 aircrafts. He was a member of the Continental American Legion, a life member of the VFW and a member of the DAV.
The funeral service for Wayne will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME. There will be military rites by the Continental American Legion following the funeral service at the funeral home. There will be a private burial in Monroe Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Veteran of the Year c/o Kristi Powell or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019