|
|
Wendell Dreier
Dresden - Wendell L. Dreier, 80, of Dresden, Ohio died Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 in the emergency room of Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born June 13, 1939 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Roy and Opal (Flowers) Dreier and was a 1957 graduate of Zanesville High School. Following high school, Wendell proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was head custodian at Tri-Valley Schools where he retired in 1999 after 25 years of service. Wendell was an avid sports fan and loved golfing, all Tri-Valley sports, Ohio State football and basketball and he was active in the Veterans Honor Flight program. His greatest enjoyment was his family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Judy F. (Hardman) Dreier whom he married May 21, 1971; two sons, Kevin (Acelia) Dreier of Zanesville and Craig (Tessa) Dreier of Dresden; two daughters, Kandie (Eric) Gates of San Antonio, Texas and Christal (Joe) Settles of Dresden; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Katie, Austin, Devin, Hayley, Miley and Macie and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Forrest (Carol) Dreier of Zanesville; one sister, Margaret (Doug) Parsons of Waynesville, Ohio; a sister in-law, Cheryl Dreier of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Dreier.
Calling hours will be 3pm to 8pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, Post Office Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019