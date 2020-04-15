Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Wendi Sue Potts

Wendi Sue Potts Obituary
Wendi Sue Potts

Roseville - Wendi Sue Potts, 52 of Roseville, passed away suddenly on April 14, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following complications with surgery.

Wendi was born in Akron, Ohio on May 31, 1967. She was a loving mother of two wonderful children and a loving daughter to her parents, John C and Nancy K. (Gatewood) Fracker. She was a member of the Philo United Methodist Church, the Perry Trail Maintenance Crew, where she enjoyed riding four wheelers and side-by-sides; and she was a very loving wife.

In addition to her parents, Wendi is survived by her husband, Kenny Potts, whom she married June 19, 1999; her two children, Bryan (Amanda) Ore and Kristy Ore; her granddaughter, Mya; her brother, John C. "Junior" (Lisa) Fracker and several step-brothers and sisters from Akron where she was born; and her grandmother, Alma Potts.

An outside funeral will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Duncan Falls Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Pastor Dee Rader will officiate the services and the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Potts family.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
