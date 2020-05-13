Services
Wendy K. Riffle Obituary
Wendy K. Riffle

Somerset - Wendy K. Riffle, 59 of Somerset, Ohio died at 10:25 am on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. Born August 17, 1960 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Clifford and Freda Waddington Riffle. She was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Somerset; a Somerset girls softball coach; member & various offices of the Auxiliary Somerset American Legion Unit 58; Somerset Lioness & Lions Club; Somerset-Reading Township EMS; Ladies Golf League; worked at The New Somerset Bank and McMillan-McGraw Hill; she loved gardening, golf and making crafts while spending time with friends. Survived by her significant other of 20 years, Gary Thomas; brothers, Eric (Brenda) Riffle, Martin (Laura) Riffle; sister, Karen (Don) Curry; nephews, Greg (Miki) Riffle, Chris (Lora) Riffle and Tim Curry; nieces, Tabith Curry (Bill Hughes) and Teresa Curry Buck. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 13 to May 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -