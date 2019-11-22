Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH
Wetona "Toni" Penny


1959 - 2019
Wetona "Toni" Penny Obituary
Wetona "Toni" Penny

Cleveland - Wetona "Toni" Tonya Penny, 60, of Cleveland, Ohio passed away at Continuing Healthcare at Adam's Lane Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Wetona was born January 20, 1959 to Charlotte Ann (Barnett) Lavender and the late Lloyd Clifford Jurado.

You may call on the family Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., all of which to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
