Wetona "Toni" Penny
Cleveland - Wetona "Toni" Tonya Penny, 60, of Cleveland, Ohio passed away at Continuing Healthcare at Adam's Lane Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Wetona was born January 20, 1959 to Charlotte Ann (Barnett) Lavender and the late Lloyd Clifford Jurado.
You may call on the family Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., all of which to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019