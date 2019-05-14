|
Wilbur Sauerbrey
Dresden - Wilbur H. Sauerbrey, 79, of Dresden, Ohio died Sunday evening, May 12, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born January 15, 1940 in Coshocton, Ohio he was the son of the late Elden H. and Eleanor M. (Wilbur) Sauerbrey and was a 1958 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Wilbur was retired from The Shelley Company, and earlier Cox Brothers, where he worked in the asphalt division. Mr. Sauerbrey was a member of the Dresden Presbyterian Church. He was a former 4-H advisor, a Farm Bureau Trustee and a Virginia Township Trustee. He loved woodworking, working around the farm, helping his children and grandchildren with their fair projects and attending their various sporting events. He also enjoyed traveling.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Annis E. (Lacy) Sauerbrey, whom he married June 20, 1964; one son, Wade (Letitia) Sauerbrey of Dresden; two daughters, Sara Elizabeth (Ken) Buch of Germantown, Maryland and Suzan (Perry) Harden of Findlay, Ohio; three grandsons, Caden Sauerbrey, Nathan Sauerbrey and Michael Harden; two sisters, Phyllis Putnam of Charlotte, North Carolina and Martha (Tom) Snapp of Gulfport, Florida and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Robison.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. Burial will be in McGee Cemetery, near Mr. Sauerbrey's home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 4301.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 14, 2019