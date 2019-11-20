|
|
Wilfred M. Watts
Zanesville - Wilfred M. Watts, 88 passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born March 7, 1931 in Zanesville to the late Clark and Mabel Wilson Watts. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. As a well-known area entrepreneur, he was involved in many businesses. He owned new and used car dealerships and was a regional manager for Jeep. He also owned a search light company and was a pilot, specializing in advertising banners. Wilfred was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Eunia Marie Newsome Watts and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step mother Anna Ardrey Watts.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Friday, November 22, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. Funeral service will be held 11AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Gordon Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with full military honors.
To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019