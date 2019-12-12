Services
Willa J. Catron Obituary
Willa J. Catron, 81, of Stockport, formerly of Columbus, was called home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer on Weds, Dec. 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 22, 1938 in Branchland, W.Va. to the late Wilburn and Kathleen McComas Frye. She worked as a researcher for the Ohio Dept of Human Services in Columbus and retired after 20 years of service. She devoted her life to the lord and her family and spent her retirement enjoying cruises, winters in Florida and spoiling her grandchildren. In heaven she has joined her parents and her brothers, Harkins (Jiggs), William, Robert, James and Raymond Frye. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cynthia (Paul Peterson) Fyffe, son, Phillip (Lou) Catron. 2 sisters, Beulah Roy and Carol Bennett, 8 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow in the Pennsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 4- 6:00 P.M. To send a note of condolence to the family go

www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -