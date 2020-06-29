Willa Jean Newlon
New Lexington - Willa Jean Newlon, 86 of New Lexington, died 10:10 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020, at SKLD Care of New Lexington following a lengthy illness. She was born Tuesday, February 13, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of William B. Marlow and Olive P. (Bennett) Marlow. She married David L. Newlon on Thursday, June 4, 1959, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Lexington. Jean was a registered nurse for many years. Following her marriage, she was a stay at home mom and after raising her four daughters, she returned to nursing with SunBridge Care Center and retired from Heartland Nursing Center. She was a member of DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution; she enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing; but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Jean is survived by four daughters: Jenny (Mike) Reichley of Zanesville, Cathy (Morton) Combs of Crooksville, Tammy (Dave) Shriner of Junction City and Ginger Fletcher of Westerville; Ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren with two on the way; two sister-in-law: Elli Marlow of Virginia and Betty Marlow of Rose Farm and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband: David Newlon who died on January 1, 2009; one granddaughter: Angela Shriner; one son-in-law: Mark Fletcher; two brothers: Bill and Bob Marlow. Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 126 South High Street, New Lexington, with a Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 PM, with Rev. Greg Inboden officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date in New Lexington Cemetery. The family would like to thank Jean's home care givers and the staff of SKLD Care Center for the wonderful care and attention given to their mother during her illness. Following the Memorial Service a gathering will follow in the church Fellowship Hall where a dinner will be served. Due to current health concerns, social distancing will be observed and all are asked to wear personal protection items. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
New Lexington - Willa Jean Newlon, 86 of New Lexington, died 10:10 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020, at SKLD Care of New Lexington following a lengthy illness. She was born Tuesday, February 13, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of William B. Marlow and Olive P. (Bennett) Marlow. She married David L. Newlon on Thursday, June 4, 1959, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Lexington. Jean was a registered nurse for many years. Following her marriage, she was a stay at home mom and after raising her four daughters, she returned to nursing with SunBridge Care Center and retired from Heartland Nursing Center. She was a member of DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution; she enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing; but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Jean is survived by four daughters: Jenny (Mike) Reichley of Zanesville, Cathy (Morton) Combs of Crooksville, Tammy (Dave) Shriner of Junction City and Ginger Fletcher of Westerville; Ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren with two on the way; two sister-in-law: Elli Marlow of Virginia and Betty Marlow of Rose Farm and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband: David Newlon who died on January 1, 2009; one granddaughter: Angela Shriner; one son-in-law: Mark Fletcher; two brothers: Bill and Bob Marlow. Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 126 South High Street, New Lexington, with a Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 PM, with Rev. Greg Inboden officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date in New Lexington Cemetery. The family would like to thank Jean's home care givers and the staff of SKLD Care Center for the wonderful care and attention given to their mother during her illness. Following the Memorial Service a gathering will follow in the church Fellowship Hall where a dinner will be served. Due to current health concerns, social distancing will be observed and all are asked to wear personal protection items. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.