William A. Clark Jr.
Crooksville - William Arthur Clark Jr, 73, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born October 9, 1946 in Deavertown to the late William A. and Hattie Stanbery Clark Sr. He was a graduate of Crooksville High School and a lifelong residence of Crooksville. William was employed at Cesco for over 50 years as a truck driver and a caster. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. For several years, Brother Bill preached the word at the New Lexington Church of God.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Smith Clark; a son Will Clark; a daughter Leigh Ann (J.C.) Carr; two brothers: Charles (Sandy) Clark and Terry Clark; a sister Diane (Ben) Smith; and three grandchildren: Mariah, Makayla and Marshall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Jayna Leigh Clark and a sister Barbara (Stan) Lantz.
Private services will be held at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Burial will be in Crooksville Cemetery.
To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020