|
|
William Adams
Zanesville - William "Pappy" Adams, 84 of Zanesville, passed away December 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born December 11, 1935 in Rix Mills, son of the late, Charles Adams and Martha Bliss Adams. He was a farmer and also known as one of the best mechanics in the area. Pappy volunteered for the Adamsville Fire Department for several years and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his significant other Pearl Fesler; children, Chad (Bonnie) Adams, Craig Adams Sr., Traci (John) King, Staci (Ray) Wheeler; step-children, Kelly (William) Shumate, Gerri (Tom) Johnstone, Terri (Scott) Moore; sisters, Anna Hayes, Leora Sellers; grandchildren, Jason Adams, Chassey (James) Crawford, Craig Adams Jr., Christina (Zac) Phillips, Minda (Cody) Peterson, Casey (Keyonna) King, Jake Wheeler; several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Pat Gray Adams; son Jason Adams; sister Donna Adams; great-grandson Kyler Adams.
Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 with Greg Jadwin officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery with full Military honors conducted by the United States Army in conjunction with the George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 will follow.
The family would like to thank Central Ohio Hospice for all their support and care.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019