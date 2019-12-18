Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for William Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Adams Obituary
William Adams

Zanesville - William "Pappy" Adams, 84 of Zanesville, passed away December 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born December 11, 1935 in Rix Mills, son of the late, Charles Adams and Martha Bliss Adams. He was a farmer and also known as one of the best mechanics in the area. Pappy volunteered for the Adamsville Fire Department for several years and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his significant other Pearl Fesler; children, Chad (Bonnie) Adams, Craig Adams Sr., Traci (John) King, Staci (Ray) Wheeler; step-children, Kelly (William) Shumate, Gerri (Tom) Johnstone, Terri (Scott) Moore; sisters, Anna Hayes, Leora Sellers; grandchildren, Jason Adams, Chassey (James) Crawford, Craig Adams Jr., Christina (Zac) Phillips, Minda (Cody) Peterson, Casey (Keyonna) King, Jake Wheeler; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Pat Gray Adams; son Jason Adams; sister Donna Adams; great-grandson Kyler Adams.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 with Greg Jadwin officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery with full Military honors conducted by the United States Army in conjunction with the George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 will follow.

The family would like to thank Central Ohio Hospice for all their support and care.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now