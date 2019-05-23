|
William Bryan Faircloth, Jr.
- - On May 15, 2019, Bill Faircloth, husband, father, pilot, educator, grandfather and racer passed away at the age of 77 in Stamford Hospital.
William Bryan Faircloth, Jr., was born on December 27, 1941, in Columbus, OH, to Dr. William Bryan Faircloth and Margaret Warren Faircloth. He grew up in Zanesville, OH, and moved to Ridgefield, CT in the late 1960s. He was a commercial airline pilot and after retirement, became a special education instructional assistant. He married Lynelle Torno on September 11, 1965, in Westport, CT and had two daughters.
Bill graduated from Western Reserve Academy and then from Carnegie Mellon University in 1964 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
After working a year at Pratt & Whitney in CT, he attended American Flyers in OK to obtain his commercial pilot's license. He was hired by Eastern Air Lines in 1966 and flew with them until 1990. He became an airline captain in 1980, and was known as "Captain Bill" from then on. He flew the Lockheed Electra, DC-8, L-1011 and 727.
After flying, on-call substitute teaching at New Canaan High School turned into a 'new' career and he was a special education instructional assistant for 15 years.
Bill loved restoring and racing vintage race cars, he still holds the Vintage record at the Duryea Hillclimb (PA), set in 1981 with the Lotus XI. He also developed a love for sailing, he and his wife, nicknamed Tiger, raced and sailed a Flying Scot at Sprite Island Yacht Club in Long Island Sound.
Bill is survived by his wife, Tiger, of nearly 54 years, daughters Gwynne Faircloth and Cameron (Louis) Kahi, granddaughter Grace and grandson Liam.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his older brother David, who passed away May 1.
Though slowed down the last 10 years by what turned out to be a rare type of late onset muscular dystrophy, Bill was able to do and enjoy many things, he made connections with people of all ages, valued his friendships, and led a full life.
Per his wishes, there will be no service or calling hours; the family will hold a gathering in the summer at Sprite.
The family is setting up a fund to benefit students pursuing two of Bill's passions - learning and flying. One will be a scholarship in his name for New Canaan High School special education students and the other to assist area students pursuing their pilot's license in purchasing their flight manuals.
To contribute, learn more, or share your memories and stories of Bill, please visit CaptainBillFaircloth.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 23, 2019