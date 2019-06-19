|
William C. "Curt" Houk
Crooksville - William C. "Curt" Houk, 67, of Crooksville, passed away at 5:20 am, Monday June 17, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born on February 1, 1952 in Zanesville to the late William P. and Alice McGee Houk. Curt was a 1971 Crooksville High School graduate, where he was a noted stand out athlete. He continued to support Crooksville Athletics over the years as each of the 3 of his sons played Ceramic Football and he could be seen at the field on Friday nights. Curt was an avid sports fan, enjoying NASCAR, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed hunting both mushrooms and game, spending time with his family and of course, he loved his gambling. Curt, along with his wife Holly were the proud owners of Curt & Holly's Snack Bar for 25 years where he enjoyed being daily to interact with friends and extended family. Prior to bar ownership, he was employed as a coal miner for Peabody for several years. Curt is survived by his loving wife Holly Lawyer Houk of the home; sons, Scott (Erica) Houk of Crooksville, Shane (Rachel Richmond) Peterson of Lancaster and Andrew Peterson of Crooksville; daughters, Ronda Lawyer and Shannon (Tony Keefer) Peterson both of Akron; grandchildren, Ava, Grayson, Tehya, Asia, Ashley, River and Landon; brothers, Terry (Billie) Houk of Loveland and Eldon (Barbara) McArtor of Crooksville; sister, Martha (Ed) McConnell of Zanesville: and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Houk, who passed away June 9, 2018; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Larry) Street; and brother-in-law, Russell Ogg. Calling hours will be held Thursday June 20, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery, next to his son, Dustin. A luncheon will be served immediately following burial at Curt & Holly's Snack Bar (B & V's Snack Bar), 612 S. State Street, Crooksville. You may leave a note of condolence, light a candle or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from June 19 to June 20, 2019