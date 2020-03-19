Resources
William C. "Bill" McBride

William C. "Bill" McBride Obituary
William C. "Bill" McBride

Dresden - William C. "Bill" McBride, 86, of Dresden, Ohio died Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born December 30, 1933 in Dresden he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Mattingly) McBride and was a 1952 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Bill retired in 1998 from Stone Container of Coshocton after 42 years of service. He was also a farmer. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church of Dresden and he enjoyed hunting.

Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Jean (Shroyer) McBride whom he married June 11, 1954; a daughter and son in-law, Susan and Jim Fracker of New Concord, Ohio; two grandchildren, Randi (Nick) Bicking and Chad (Kami Maddocks) Fracker and two great grandchildren Kenzie Bicking and Kamryn Bicking. Also surviving are two brothers and sisters in-law, Robert and Peg McBride and Donald and Marsha McBride, both of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McBride Arnold.

Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was a loyal friend, a witty prankster, a talented handyman, a skilled outdoorsman, a noble farmer and a man of simple faith.

There will be no calling hours. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Mattingly Settlement Catholic Church and burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.

A memorial service in Bill's honor will be conducted at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann/St. Mary Parishes or to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
