William "Joe" Chapman
William "Joe" Chapman

Crooksville - William "Joe" Chapman, 62, of Crooksville, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. He was born to the late Willie Earl Dye and Margaret Leonard Chapman on August 7, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio. Joe was previously employed with Ross Laboratories as a custodian and most recently for the Times Recorder operating his own delivery route. He loved fishing, NASCAR and harassing his loved ones. Joe is survived by his wife, Shirley Chapman of Crooksville; daughter, Peggy (Leo) Daniel of Columbus; son, William "Bill" Chapman of Wisconsin; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Anita Chapman. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and brothers, John, Rick and Chuck Chapman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset final expenses. You may sign the online register book, share a memory or leave a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
