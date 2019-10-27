|
|
William Charles "Bill" McBride
The Villages - McBride, William Charles "Bill", 94, of the Villages, passed away peacefully October 25, 2019 at The Villages Hospice House. He was a World War II veteran proudly serving in the United States Army. Bill enjoyed being a long time member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Betty Jean McBride; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. HWY 27/441 Lady Lake, Florida. Burial will be at a later date, with military honors, in Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019