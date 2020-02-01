Resources
More Obituaries for William Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Cole Obituary
William Cole

Stow - William "Bill" Cole, 71, died January 11, 2020. Born September 27, 1948 in Zanesville, OH, he resided most of his life in Akron, OH. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War as an aviation radio/communication repairman. He brought that knowledge and love of taking things apart and putting them back together to Goodyear Aerospace - Loral Defense Systems for many years. Bill also enjoyed his employment at Summa Akron City Hospital in the maintenance department. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed drag racing and was an avid model car builder. Preceded in death by wife, Karyn Cole. Bill is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Michael) Helton-DiMarzo; granddaughter, Brenna Helton; grandson, Jace DiMarzo; and sister, Denise (Bill) Collier. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -