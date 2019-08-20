Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701

William D. "Don" Jerles Sr.


1923 - 2019
William D. "Don" Jerles Sr. Obituary
William D. "Don" Jerles Sr.

Zanesville - William Donald "Don" Jerles Sr., 96 passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born July 16, 1923 in New Concord to the late Homer and Garnett Wymer Jerles. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during World War II.

Surviving are his two sons: William D. Jerles Jr. and James M. (Kathy) Jerles; and two brothers: Robert Jerles and Eddie Jerles.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife Betty C. Weaver Jerles; and three sisters: Eileen Barr, Bonnie Smith and Rosalie Rankin.

Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday, August 21 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 1pm in The Snouffer Chapel with Tom Barton officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 20, 2019
