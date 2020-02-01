|
William Danny Hamilton
GLENFORD - William D. "Danny" Hamilton Jr., 77, of Glenford, died at 12:25 P.M. at his home surrounded by his loved ones on January 31, 2020. He was born February 16, 1942 in Zanesville a son of the late William D. and Glenna Knicely Hamilton Sr. Danny was a faithful member of Westwood Baptist Church and Vietnam Navy Veteran. He enjoyed singing, especially church hymns and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Danny is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce J. Carroll Hamilton; two daughters, Jennifer (Bob) Zeller and Jessica Hamilton; seven sons, James D. (Cheryl) Hamilton, Chad (Jen) Hamilton, Shane Hamilton, Jason (Alicia) Hamilton, Brady (Amanda) Hamilton, Joshua (Hope) Hamilton and Jedidiah Hamilton; eighteen grandchildren; two brothers, David (Nancy Gable) Hamilton and Dale (Joanie) Hamilton; three sisters, Sue (Doug) Kalmbach, Lois (Walter) Flowers and Alice (Chuck) Jacob; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Connie Finney.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to the Church service on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Westwood Baptist Church, 2395 E Pike, Zanesville, OH 43701 with Pastor Josh Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Heaven's Gate Cemetery, Adamsville, OH where Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020