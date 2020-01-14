|
William E. Kunkler
New Lexington - William E. Kunkler, 84, passed away Monday morning January 13, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare ER, Somerset.
He was born October 29, 1935 in Junction City. He was the son of the late Ambrose and Marie Gordon Kunkler.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus MacGahan Council and a retired employee of New Lexington Schools.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Madonna (Hankinson) Kunkler, his children, William (Mary) Kunkler, David (Kelly) Kunkler, Cindy (Mark) Shaner, Paul Kunkler, Jeffrey (Paulette) Kunkler, Steven (Kendrea) Kunkler and Jeanne (George) Allen. 25 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. His siblings, Mel Smeltzer, Butch (Judy) Kunkler, Gordon Kunkler and Lew (Carol) Kunkler. Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Maryann Eberly, brothers, Alfred, Ambrose (Bud) Kunkler and Bernard Kunkler, son, Alan Francis Kunkler. 3 sisters in laws, Janet, Kay and Sue, and a granddaughter, Christen Kunkler.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1170 State Rt. 668 S, Junction City with Rosary at 7:30 and Knight of Columbus conducting services from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1170 St, Rt. 668 S, Junction City, Ohio 43748. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020