William "Bill" E. Maxwell
Zanesville - William "Bill" E. Maxwell, 90 of Zanesville passed at 6:30 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Altercare of Cambridge. Bill was born on Sunday, June 09, 1929 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Harrell Maxwell and Julia Wheeler Maxwell.
Bill was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Lowe's after 15 years where he was known as "Hardware Bill". He also worked at Clossman Hardware. Bill enjoyed watching birds and spending time with his family especially grandkids and great grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and his jokes will live forever.
He is survived by three daughters, Terri (Gary) Hancharik, Leslie (Rex Oechsle) Woodard, and Dawn Maxwell; six grandchildren, Brad Hancharik, Jessica Hancharik, Megan Hancharik, Todd (Jennie) Woodard, Eric (Alisa) Woodard and Alex (Kaitlin) Woodard; nine great grandchildren; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Friday August 2, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Chaplain Jim Garrett officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to Hospice of Guernsey Inc. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Bill's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 31, 2019