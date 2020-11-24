William Earle "Bill" HeinzmanEast Fultonham - William Earle (Bill) Heinzman, 93, passed away peacefully at 9:47 p.m. Sunday November 22, 2020. Bill was born 03/11/1927 in Bremen, Ohio, the son of the late William McKelvey Heinzman and Inez Luella Blosser Heinzman. He was a very proud WWII Navy Veteran having served on the USS Chivo SS-341 submarine from 1944 to 1947. He was a member of East Fultonham United Methodist Church. Bill married Edna Mae Goodlive on May 3, 1947. They were married for 64 years until her passing in 2011. Having lived the majority of his adult life in East Fultonahm, Bill enjoyed an active role in many local school and community organizations. Starting in the mid 1960's he worked many years for Columbia Cement Company in East Fultonham as the Manager of Traffic and Shipping. He was proud to have played a huge "hands-on" role in assuring the timely delivery of their cement for the concrete used in the various original Interstate Highway projects (I-70 and I-77) in Ohio and West Virginia. Bill is survived by two sons Rev. William (Barbara "Candi") Heinzman of Herndon, VA and Robert "Dink" (Pat) Heinzman of Zanesville. Two granddaughters Dr. Erica Fitzgerald and Rev. Dr. Heather (Casey) Lear. One grandson Todd "T.J." (Jamie) Heinzman. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Conner and Avery Medlock, Amaya Fitzgerald, Caleb Lear, Parker, Ryleigh, and Taylor Heinzman. Step-granddaughter Cara (Judd) Dodson. Step-greatgrandchildren Morgan Longstreth and Drake and Kinley Dodson. Special friend Susan Heinzman. Preceding Bill in death was step-grandson Ryan (Harmony) Longstreth. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is handling the arrangements and a private family service on Friday November 27, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, the family plans to have a public celebration of Bill's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East Fultonham United Methodist Church designated for the Food Pantry.