William F. Boals
Zanesville - William Frederick Boals, 85 passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born August 8, 1933 in Betsy Layne, KY to the late Elmer and Mattie Mae (Leslie) Boals Sr. He was employed by Evans Brothers Concrete, Adams Brothers Concrete, Furniture Discount, Boals Concrete and Zane Casket Company. William served our country and protected our freedom in the US Navy, where he was stationed on the USS Randolph from 1956-57.
He is survived by his daughter Elaine Kay Davis of Cambridge; a daughter in law Loretta Boals of Newark; grandchildren: Shawn (Alisha) Cooper, Lori (Tommy) Snack, Michael (Carolyn) Boals, Lisa (Mike) McCormick, Nicholas (Ashley) Davis, Katie (Doug) Davis; and great grandchildren: Mikie Cooper, Elly Cooper, Liza Cooper, Wren Cooper, Dillon McCormick, Cooper Snack, Brianna Davis, Aiden Davis and Maverick Lanzer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Boals, who he married on September 22, 1952 and passed away on April 2, 1988; a son William T. Boals; and a brother Elmer Boals Jr.
Calling hours will be from 11AM to 1PM Saturday, April 13 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. Funeral service will begin at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Elder Donnie Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 12, 2019