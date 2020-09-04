1/1
William "Greg" Farrow

William "Greg" Farrow

Frazeysburg - William "Greg" Gregory Farrow, 56 of Frazeysburg, died, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Genesis Hospital following a sudden illness. He was born Thursday, October 24, 1963, in Columbus, the son of Eleanor "Ann" A. (McCoy) Farrow and the late William L. Farrow. He married Patricia "Patty" Ann (Woods) Farrow on Friday, April 13, 2001.

Greg was roofer for his entire life. He loved fishing and archery with his granddaughter Chloe. Greg enjoyed following all types of racing and was a diehard Bengal's Fan. He was a family man who enjoyed all the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Patty Farrow of the home, Greg is survived by his mother, Ann Farrow; two children: Jon (Samantha Cole) Farrow, and Kathy (Kody Wiggins) Farrow all of Frazeysburg; eight grandchildren: Jon Wesley, Jr., Sophia Honesty Farrow, Alaya Farrow, Chloe Jade Hood, Brynleigh Wiggins, Riahlynn Saylor, Zabella Wiggins and Kashlinn Wiggins; three siblings: Cathy (Mitch) Wease of Adena, Buddy (Anna) Farrow of Cadiz, and Freda (Pat) Brown of Zanesville; his best friend: Brad Adams of Philo, and Brad's father, Ron Adams, who Greg considered as his adopted father, and several nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, William Farrow, one sister and brother-in-law: Deborah & Vance Rossiter.

Friends may call Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Fr. Rob Morris officiating. Due to current Covid 19 conditions, masks are to be worn and please practice social distancing. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
