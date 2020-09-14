1/2
William H. Harrier Jr.
William H. Harrier, Jr.

Zanesville - William "Bill" Henry Harrier, age 78, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side at 6:44 P.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home. He was born December 27, 1941, in Zanesville, the son of Henry and Mary (Burns) Harrier. Bill was Veteran of the United States Navy where he served in The Cuban Missile Crisis & The Bay of Pigs. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 495 in Cambridge Ohio for over 51 years. Bill held several offices at the American Legion Zanesville Post 29, a member of American Legion Baseball Leagues Chairman, and was an avid golfer and baseball player throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Jane (Todd) Harrier; three daughters, Tammy (Pat) Hemmer, April Gutridge, and Heather (Scott) Comstock; seven grandchildren, Todd (Emily) Hemmer, Matt (Lisa) Hemmer, Kendra (Trey) Lucas, Julia Gutridge, Gregory Comstock, Lydia Gutridge and Lance Comstock; four great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Jillian, Nora and Charlie Hemmer; a sister, Donna (Harrier) George; a sister-in-law, Joy Harrier; and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Harrier.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Saturday September 19 at the American Legion Post 29, 27 South Third Street, Zanesville. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him at 2:00 P.M. by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be given to Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

A special Thank You to Dr Luft, his staff and Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care.

To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.










Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
