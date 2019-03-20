Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Westwood Baptist Church
2395 East Pike
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Westwood Baptist Church
2395 East Pike
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Bill" Maxwell


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William H. "Bill" Maxwell Obituary
William H. "Bill" Maxwell

Zanesville - William H. Maxwell, 75, of Zanesville, died at 5:46 A.M. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born April 10, 1943, in Zanesville, a son of the late Herbert L. and Mabel Dovenbarger Maxwell. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam and an Electronics Technician at Newark Air Force Base for thirty two years. He was a member of Westwood Baptist Church where he loved to sing bass in the Westwood Baptist Quartet. Bill liked to fish, golf, bowl and travel.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Helen R. Teeters Maxwell whom he married December 18, 1965; a daughter, Kimberly Prouty; two sons, Michael and Brian Maxwell; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a brother, Stephen (Mary) Maxwell; and two sisters, Linda (Jerry) Doran and Tina (Dann) Kocher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Charlene Maxwell and a son-in-law, Randy Prouty.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Westwood Baptist Church, 2395 East Pike, Zanesville, Ohio with Pastors Mark Ballmer and Steve Cheney officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full Military Honors being accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now