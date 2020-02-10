|
|
William H. Rider
New Concord - William H Rider, 86, formerly of Zanesville, went to be with his Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by his sons. He fought a courageous battle of being a caregiver to his loving wife Mary who preceded him in death on October 19, 2019. They were married for sixty-seven years and Bill loved her with all his heart. He was born in Roseville on March 8, 1933 to the late Guy and Mabel Price Rider. William was a graduate of Roseville High School where he played football and basketball for the Rams. He was a devoted member of the South Zanesville United Methodist Church. William served in the United States Army, shortly after the conclusion of the Korean Conflict. He worked in McConnelsville as a stock chaser at Clevite, Gould and JPI, as the company named changed over the years. William was not only a loving husband but also a dedicated father and grandfather who loved spending time at their events. He loved sports, attended thousands of games with his wife Mary, and loved to watch his sons coach. He was never short with advice, and remained undefeated from the front row. He never missed a Reds game and loved to listen to them on the radio while sitting in the garage.
William is survived by his two sons, Chris (Tamie) Rider and Mark (Deb) Rider; two grandchildren: Kyrsty and Slade Rider of Columbus. He leaves behind his loving sisters: Ella Virta and Jean Abel; as well as his sister-in-law May Rider.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Jerry and Jim (Inez) Rider; brothers-in-law: Kay Virta and Bob Abel.
In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you buy your husband or wife, mother or father, son or daughter a Valentine's Day Gift in honor of his love for his wife.
Friends may call 2 to 8PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday February 14, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Dee Radar officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with the Roseville American Legion Post 71 conducting full military honors.
To send a note of condolence to the family, visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020