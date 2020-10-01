1/
William H. Riser
1922 - 2020
William H. Riser

Zanesville - William Harley Riser, 97, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born October 29, 1922 in Star, Ohio to the late Harley Ellsworth and Ethel Eikenlob Riser. He retired as a Plant Engineer with United Technologies and was a machinist by trade. He served his country and protected our freedom during World War II in the United States Army. He was United Methodist by faith and a member of the American Legion. He also took care of maintenance for the Melody Lake Association.

He is survived by his children: Nancy Small and William (Phyllis) Riser; a brother Theodore Riser; a sister Dorothy Spaun; six grandchildren: Michelle Small, Debra (Rob) Rose, Abbe (Travis) Mumford, Alexis (Megan) Gray, Brooke (Mark) McNalley and Dr. Corey Riser; twelve great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Malorie, Thad, Libby, Meg, Cooper, Xander, Cody, Maranda, Karlee, Sydney and Harper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Naomi Pickering Riser; a son Terry Riser and a daughter in law Katie Riser.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Genesis Hospice for their care.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701. The funeral will begin at 11AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
