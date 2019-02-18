|
William Hamilton
Dresden - William B. Hamilton, 83, of Dresden, Ohio died Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 in Zanesville, Ohio after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born October 29, 1935 in Ava, Ohio he was a son of the late Wilbur and Vera (McGloughlin) Hamilton and was a 1953 graduate of New Concord High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. He was a life member and Past Commander of VFW Post 11072 in Dresden. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 399 of Dresden and the AmVets. Bernie retired in 1995 from the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 98 in Columbus. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football. He enjoyed woodworking and was very well known for his "handyman" skills to local area residents. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 36 years, Judy E. (Mahon) Hamilton whom he married October 29, 1982; four sons, Dan (Connie) Hamilton of Nashport, Ohio, Bill Hamilton of Dresden, Aaron (Maggie Graham) Hamilton of Conroe, Texas and Craig (Mindy) Hamilton of Coshocton, Ohio; two daughters, Mary (Jeff Carroll) Wagner and Cari (Chris Collins) Bobb both of Dresden; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Maxine Erikson and two brothers in-law, Larry (Patty) Cullins and Dee Mahon; several nieces and nephews and his dog "Nicky".
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, and the mother of his children, Linda L. (Cullins) Hamilton whom he married June 17, 1961 and who died June 20, 1980; two grandsons, Jaron Hamilton and Allen Wagner; three brothers and one sister.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Gatten officiating. Burial will be in Muskingum Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 18, 2019