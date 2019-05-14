|
|
William "Bill" Harris
Zanesville - William "Bill" A. Harris, 97, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Bill was born in Zanesville on July 28, 1921 to the late Charles G. and Sarah (Hill) Harris. Bill earned his Eagle Scout award at age 18, with Denver Curtis as Scout Master. He graduated from Zanesville Lash High School in 1940. Bill married Mabel Norman in 1942 and their union produced Charlene L. In 1943, and Charles R. Harris in 1946, in Zanesville. The family then moved to Newark, New Jersey in 1949. There more sons, Wayne L., David and Curtis were born. While in Newark, Bill's wife passed away in 1964.
Bill was united in marriage to Francella Slater in 1966. The couple returned to Zanesville in 1973. Bill worked for the city of Zanesville for 14 years before retiring in 1987. He was an active member of the Elks Club Lodge 82, where he was Trustee and Past Grand Exalted Ruler. Bill was also a member of the N.A.A.C.P., P.E.R.S., and a supporter of The Wings of Hope Tabernacle. He was a board member of the Zanesville Civic Center, and he visited many individuals in nursing homes over the years.
Bill is survived by, his loving wife, Francella Harris; daughter, Charlene, of Elizabeth, New Jersey; sons, Wayne, of Zanesville, and Charles (Maria) Harris, of Daly City, Ca.; beloved granddaughters, Carlina and Christina Harris, of San Francisco; great-granddaughter, Lucia; step-siblings, Tom (Barb) Caliman, John (Rita) Caliman, and Sandra (Eric) Peterson; an uncle, James Hill, and his daughters, Linda and Brenda; favorite nephew, Robert Harris; special friend, Mary Ridgley; step-bother-in-law, Bill Day; and numerous other friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Bill is also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Harris, Jr.; sons, David, Curtis and Wayne Harris; step-mother, Marie Tabler; half sister, Charolette Ann Harris Foy and her sons, David and Curtis Harris; step-daughter, Christalia Slater; step-siblings, Mary Day and Dean Tabler.
You may call on the family Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Jim Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 14, 2019