William Joseph "Bill" ScallanSOMERSET - William Joseph "Bill" Scallan, 86, of Somerset, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at SKLD Nursing in New Lexington.Bill was born July 4, 1934 in Somerset, Ohio, the son of the late George Aloysius and Rhea Emma Mougey Scallan. He was a 1953 graduate of Holy Trinity High School, was a Eucharist member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the 3rd Order of St. Domonic. He had worked at the Dairy Freeze in Somerset, Sears in Lancaster, New Lexington Kroger, St. Joseph Boys Camp and for the Salesian Order at the Business Mens Athletic Club in Columbus for 18 years. He was a former member of the Somerset Lions Club.Bill is survived by cousins, Jerry and Lisa Humphrey of Tennessee, Chris and Wanda Humphrey of Florida, Chuck and Marjorie Peirano of Delaware, Ohio, Sharon and Bill Litton, Darlene and Jack Zipf, Daniel and Maureen Carmean, Pamela Toms, Robert and Jan Carmean, Ronald Campbell, Michael and Charlene Carmean, Timothy Carmean, and Barbara and Jeff Johnson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rita.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Endowment Fund.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.