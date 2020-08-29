1/
William Joseph "Bill" Scallan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph "Bill" Scallan

SOMERSET - William Joseph "Bill" Scallan, 86, of Somerset, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at SKLD Nursing in New Lexington.

Bill was born July 4, 1934 in Somerset, Ohio, the son of the late George Aloysius and Rhea Emma Mougey Scallan. He was a 1953 graduate of Holy Trinity High School, was a Eucharist member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the 3rd Order of St. Domonic. He had worked at the Dairy Freeze in Somerset, Sears in Lancaster, New Lexington Kroger, St. Joseph Boys Camp and for the Salesian Order at the Business Mens Athletic Club in Columbus for 18 years. He was a former member of the Somerset Lions Club.

Bill is survived by cousins, Jerry and Lisa Humphrey of Tennessee, Chris and Wanda Humphrey of Florida, Chuck and Marjorie Peirano of Delaware, Ohio, Sharon and Bill Litton, Darlene and Jack Zipf, Daniel and Maureen Carmean, Pamela Toms, Robert and Jan Carmean, Ronald Campbell, Michael and Charlene Carmean, Timothy Carmean, and Barbara and Jeff Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rita.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Endowment Fund.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved