William Lee "Bill" Foraker
William "Bill" Lee Foraker

Adamsville - William "Bill" Lee Foraker, 75 of Zanesville, formerly of Adamsville, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 18, 1944 in Adamsville to the late Robert and Iona Lucas Foraker. Bill was a graduate of Adamsville High School. He was a legendary Adamsville businessman owning Ace Motors and Foraker's Car Lot and eventually moved his business to Zanesville. He was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by a son Rick (Melanie) Foraker; a daughter Billie Jo (Ron) Bird; a brother Robert Foraker; a half brother Pat Foraker; a sister Martha Hatfield; four grandchildren: Dustin (Nicole) Foraker, Megan (Tramaine) Mayle, Marissa Phanhthourath and Bryce (Kelsey) Bird; and seven great grandchildren: Kamarin, Klayton, Karson, Taylor, Trey, Airyanna and My My.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Joanne Shroyer Foraker; a sister Roberta Tumblin; a brother Johnnie Foraker and a granddaughter Kaitlin.

The Certified Crematory Operators at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor to care for the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
