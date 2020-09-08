William "Bill" Lee Foraker
Adamsville - William "Bill" Lee Foraker, 75 of Zanesville, formerly of Adamsville, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 18, 1944 in Adamsville to the late Robert and Iona Lucas Foraker. Bill was a graduate of Adamsville High School. He was a legendary Adamsville businessman owning Ace Motors and Foraker's Car Lot and eventually moved his business to Zanesville. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by a son Rick (Melanie) Foraker; a daughter Billie Jo (Ron) Bird; a brother Robert Foraker; a half brother Pat Foraker; a sister Martha Hatfield; four grandchildren: Dustin (Nicole) Foraker, Megan (Tramaine) Mayle, Marissa Phanhthourath and Bryce (Kelsey) Bird; and seven great grandchildren: Kamarin, Klayton, Karson, Taylor, Trey, Airyanna and My My.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Joanne Shroyer Foraker; a sister Roberta Tumblin; a brother Johnnie Foraker and a granddaughter Kaitlin.
