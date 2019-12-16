|
William (Bill) Lee Graham
Marietta - William (Bill) Lee Graham, 78, longtime resident of Zanesville and Marietta, Ohio passed away Sunday evening December 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife and children under the care of hospice for end stage Parkinson's Disease.
Bill was the son of Gaylord and Lorna Graham. He was born in Sonora, Ohio where he grew up with his sisters Ettamae Wisecarver, Barbara Hail, and Betty Reilly who have all preceded him in death.
After graduating from Adamsville High School, where he was a standout basketball and baseball player and time in the United States Army, he married the love of his life, Florence (Bobbie) Dingey Graham and together they raised four children Shiela (Mark) Ehrenberg, Misty Bagent, Tammy Ledford, and Troy Graham, who all survive him and will miss him dearly. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Bill enjoyed working enough that he just couldn't fully commit to retiring. After retiring from truck driving for more than thirty years, he decided to return to work and continued until he was 74. When he wasn't working he was an avid moto crosser for many years. When the motor cross years came to an end, he enjoyed spending time camping, boating, and fishing. Most of all he loved doing all those things because they included countless hours with the family.
Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019, with Mr. William Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.
To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019