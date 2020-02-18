|
|
William "Bill" Lee Hammond
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for William "Bill" Lee Hammond, age 87, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville Street, Newark, with Father David Sizemore, as celebrant.
Mr. Hammond passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). He was born May 8, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late William Stanley and Rose Olive (Williams) Hammond.
Growing up Bill's formal education ended at the eighth grade. He soon worked to acquire his G.E.D and then furthered his education by becoming a certified welder and sheet metal worker.
Bill and Gennoah (Conley) were married at St. Nicholas Catholic church in Zanesville on April 11, 1953, and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this April. Shortly after tying the knot Bill and Gennoah were joined by Gennoah's younger sister, Florence, who became part of their family after her parents died. Soon they were also blessed by their own children as William Jr., Leslie, Christina, Joseph, David and Lisa came along.
While raising a family Bill was first employed as a sheet metal worker but was eventually laid off. He then drove a truck for ten years. Around this time Bill was taught to read by a woman in his church "couples" group during weekly group meetings. He eventually went back to metal work and ended up retiring from Rockwell. While at Rockwell Bill also supported his family by building and renovating houses, often working late into the night with the hope of saving up money to start his own business. Over the course of his life, Bill built a total of eight houses in the Newark, Zanesville, and St. Louisville area, and also renovated multiple other houses.
After retiring from Rockwell, Bill started his own masonry company. While busy building his own business Bill also played a key role in helping reestablish St. Vincent de Paul at a local level here in Licking County. Every weekend Bill set up a food pantry in his own garage, handing out food to those who were less fortunate. Once the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry acquired a building of its own continued to volunteer every weekend until he was no longer able to. Over the course of his life, Bill was an active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and a dedicated member of his local community, constantly seeking to live his faith by trying to better the lives of those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Gennoah; sons, William Jr., Leslie, Joseph, David (Kimberly); and daughters, Florence (Mike) Wieland; Christina (Tony) Miracle; and Lisa (Jason) Curliss, all of Newark. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Marcella Hammond of Newark; sister-in-law, Linda Hammond; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Thomas, Michael Paul and Patrick Joseph; and a grandson, David Taylor Hammond.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Center, 135 Wilson Street, Newark, OH 43055. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020